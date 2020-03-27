March 27, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Clariant AG (Other OTC: CLZNF) and Implenia AG (Other OTC: IPLNF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clariant AG (CLZNFResearch Report) and Implenia AG (IPLNFResearch Report).

Clariant AG (CLZNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.35, equals to its 52-week low of $16.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5512 out of 6190 analysts.

Clariant AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.73.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter downgraded Implenia AG to Hold yesterday and set a price target of CHF55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #5669 out of 6190 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $57.17.

