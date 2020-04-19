Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Ametek (NYSE: AME), Schindler Holding AG (Other OTC: SHLAF) and Cummins (NYSE: CMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ametek (AME – Research Report), Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF – Research Report) and Cummins (CMI – Research Report).

Ametek (AME)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Ametek on April 16 and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.82, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report issued on April 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

In a report issued on April 17, Wasi Rizvi from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Schindler Holding AG, with a price target of CHF205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvi is ranked #1552 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Schindler Holding AG with a $209.10 average price target.

Cummins (CMI)

In a report issued on April 17, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cummins, with a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $157.30 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

