Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NextEra Energy (NEE – Research Report) and Consolidated Edison (ED – Research Report).

NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $288.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

NextEra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $283.00, which is a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

Consolidated Edison (ED)

In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcaro is ranked #4792 out of 6960 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Consolidated Edison is a Hold with an average price target of $76.83.

