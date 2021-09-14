Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG) and SM Energy (NYSE: SM)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report) and SM Energy (SM – Research Report).

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report issued on August 23, Nitin Kumar CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.80.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 52.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.25, representing a 50.0% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

SM Energy (SM)

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph McKay maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy on August 23 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McKay is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 50.0% success rate. McKay covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Black Stone Minerals, and Earthstone Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SM Energy with a $27.29 average price target.

