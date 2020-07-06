July 6, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Conocophillips (NYSE: COP), Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE MKT: GTE) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Conocophillips (COPResearch Report), Gran Tierra Energy (GTEResearch Report) and Chevron (CVXResearch Report).

Conocophillips (COP)

In a report issued on July 2, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.7% and a 31.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Conocophillips has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.87, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy on July 3 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Stanton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Parex Resources, Kosmos Energy, and Genel Energy.

Gran Tierra Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.36.

Chevron (CVX)

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained a Sell rating on Chevron today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.31.

Borkhataria has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Chevron.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #5593 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $102.85 average price target.

