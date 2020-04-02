April 2, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Centerpoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) and AES (NYSE: AES)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Centerpoint Energy (CNPResearch Report) and AES (AESResearch Report).

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.90, close to its 52-week low of $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerpoint Energy with a $23.25 average price target, which is a 68.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

AES (AES)

AES received a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target from RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AES is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.38, implying a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

