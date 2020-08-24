Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Caci International (NYSE: CACI) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report), Caci International (CACI – Research Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.68, close to its 52-week high of $295.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.17, implying a -18.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Caci International (CACI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on Caci International today and set a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $232.13.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2315 out of 6890 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caci International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $292.60, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.46, close to its 52-week high of $63.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Suva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.8% success rate. Suva covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Keysight Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.11, a -5.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

