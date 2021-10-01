October 1, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zoom Video Communications (ZMResearch Report) and DoorDash (DASHResearch Report).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $261.50, close to its 52-week low of $255.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, KVH Industries, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $369.67, a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (DASH)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on DoorDash, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $205.98.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 59.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Genius Sports Limited, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DoorDash with a $210.18 average price target, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Bank of America Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $255.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

