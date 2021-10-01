Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report) and DoorDash (DASH – Research Report).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $261.50, close to its 52-week low of $255.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, KVH Industries, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $369.67, a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DoorDash (DASH)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on DoorDash, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $205.98.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 59.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Genius Sports Limited, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DoorDash with a $210.18 average price target, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Bank of America Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $255.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.