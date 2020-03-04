Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Veeva Systems (VEEV – Research Report) and Digital Turbine (APPS – Research Report).

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Veeva Systems, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 73.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Everbridge, Descartes, and Zendesk.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.83.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Digital Turbine today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.84.

Moldow has an average return of 7.2% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #6098 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $10.19 average price target.

