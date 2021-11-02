Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Varonis Systems (VRNS – Research Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI – Research Report).

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 70.7% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.70, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on October 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

In a report released today, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on ZoomInfo Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.36, close to its 52-week high of $70.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 73.3% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies with a $76.42 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.