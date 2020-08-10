Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: USA Technologies (Other OTC: USAT) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on USA Technologies (USAT – Research Report) and Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report).

USA Technologies (USAT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on USA Technologies on July 28 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on July 23, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $220.41. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $212.48, close to its 52-week high of $217.64.

Rajeev has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Microsoft.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6722 out of 6880 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $228.54 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.