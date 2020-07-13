July 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Snap (SNAPResearch Report), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report).

Snap (SNAP)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Snap today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.53, close to its 52-week high of $26.76.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 78.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.27, representing a -14.1% downside. In a report issued on July 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.43, close to its 52-week high of $25.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, TomTom, and ams AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.11, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR22.50 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

UBS analyst Celine Fornaro maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #6506 out of 6767 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $83.71 average price target, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on June 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR84.00 price target.

