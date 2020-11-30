Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Plantronics (NYSE: PLT), Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) and Unity Software (NYSE: U)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Plantronics (PLT – Research Report), Veeco (VECO – Research Report) and Unity Software (U – Research Report).

Plantronics (PLT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on Plantronics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Plantronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25.

Veeco (VECO)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Veeco today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Veeco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.82, close to its 52-week high of $148.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.6% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Unity Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.10.

