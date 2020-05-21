May 21, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Perspecta (PRSPResearch Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPEResearch Report).

Perspecta (PRSP)

In a report released yesterday, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Perspecta has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.33, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 30.0% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceragon Networks, Juniper Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Hold with an average price target of $11.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

