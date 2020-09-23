Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) and Jabil Circuit (NYSE: JBL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), Paylocity (PCTY – Research Report) and Jabil Circuit (JBL – Research Report).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on September 21, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $181.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 76.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.27, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on September 22, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

Paylocity (PCTY)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity on September 21 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.12, close to its 52-week high of $156.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.57, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Jabil Circuit (JBL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Jabil Circuit on September 21 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jabil Circuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.75.

