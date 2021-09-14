Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report).

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released today, Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $476.12, close to its 52-week high of $479.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Arista Networks, and Dynatrace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $489.58, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $290.24, close to its 52-week low of $273.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Coupa Software.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $375.92, representing a 25.2% upside. In a report issued on August 31, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

