February 26, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Orbcomm (NASDAQ: ORBC), Sea (NYSE: SE) and ManTech (NASDAQ: MANT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orbcomm (ORBCResearch Report), Sea (SEResearch Report) and ManTech (MANTResearch Report).

Orbcomm (ORBC)

In a report issued on December 2, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Orbcomm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.81, implying a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Sea (SE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Logan Thomas maintained a Hold rating on Sea on December 4. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is ranked #3639 out of 7333 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sea is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $267.58.

ManTech (MANT)

In a report issued on February 17, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on ManTech, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

ManTech has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $85.50.

