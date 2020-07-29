July 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NXP Semiconductors (NXPIResearch Report), Akamai (AKAMResearch Report) and Juniper Networks (JNPRResearch Report).

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Harlan Sur from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Sur is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 66.5% success rate. Sur covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Marvell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $130.33 average price target, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Akamai (AKAM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty maintained a Buy rating on Akamai today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.68, close to its 52-week high of $116.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Auty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 61.8% success rate. Auty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $122.69 average price target, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Viavi Solutions, and Avaya Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $24.06, implying a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

