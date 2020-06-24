June 24, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPEResearch Report).

Nvidia (NVDA)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $370.69, close to its 52-week high of $385.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $382.78, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $10.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

