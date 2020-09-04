Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) and Youdao (NYSE: DAO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Momo (MOMO – Research Report) and Youdao (DAO – Research Report).

Momo (MOMO)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on Momo on September 3 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 73.3% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Momo with a $20.20 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Youdao (DAO)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on Youdao on September 2 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.46.

Xu has an average return of 4.5% when recommending Youdao.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #1674 out of 6910 analysts.

Youdao has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

