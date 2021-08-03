Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and MTU Aero Engines (Other OTC: MTUAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Match Group (MTCH – Research Report) and MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY – Research Report).

MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines received a Hold rating from HSBC analyst HSBC yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.63, close to its 52-week high of $134.70.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MTU Aero Engines.

