Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lyft (LYFT – Research Report), Dynatrace (DT – Research Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI – Research Report).

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report issued on August 10, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Lyft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.92, a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report issued on August 10, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, representing a 29.0% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Hold rating on ZoomInfo Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies with a $54.40 average price target, a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

