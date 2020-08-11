August 11, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lyft (LYFTResearch Report), Dynatrace (DTResearch Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZIResearch Report).

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report issued on August 10, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Lyft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.92, a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report issued on August 10, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, representing a 29.0% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Hold rating on ZoomInfo Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies with a $54.40 average price target, a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

