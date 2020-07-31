July 31, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on KVH Industries (KVHIResearch Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBRResearch Report).

KVH Industries (KVHI)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on KVH Industries today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KVH Industries with a $13.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on CyberArk Software yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019