August 3, 2020

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Kratos Defense (NASDAQ: KTOS), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kratos Defense (KTOSResearch Report), Enphase Energy (ENPHResearch Report) and Pinterest (PINSResearch Report).

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Widepoint, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.60, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.46, implying a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (PINS)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.29, close to its 52-week high of $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.81, representing a -5.2% downside. In a report issued on July 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

