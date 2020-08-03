Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Kratos Defense (NASDAQ: KTOS), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kratos Defense (KTOS – Research Report), Enphase Energy (ENPH – Research Report) and Pinterest (PINS – Research Report).

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Widepoint, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.60, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.46, implying a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (PINS)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.29, close to its 52-week high of $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.81, representing a -5.2% downside. In a report issued on July 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

