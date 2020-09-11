September 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), USA Technologies (Other OTC: USAT) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Juniper Networks (JNPRResearch Report), USA Technologies (USATResearch Report) and Blackbaud (BLKBResearch Report).

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $25.15, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $27.00 price target.

USA Technologies (USAT)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on USA Technologies and a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.49, close to its 52-week high of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for USA Technologies with a $10.67 average price target.

Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Blackbaud. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackbaud is a Hold with an average price target of $70.00.

