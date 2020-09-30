September 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report) and Adyen (ADYYFResearch Report).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, TomTom, and ams AG.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.62, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR24.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen today and set a price target of EUR1825.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1902.01.

Moawalla has an average return of 69.2% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #594 out of 6941 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1693.44 average price target, which is a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1583.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

