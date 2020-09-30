Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report) and Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, TomTom, and ams AG.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.62, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR24.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen today and set a price target of EUR1825.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1902.01.

Moawalla has an average return of 69.2% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #594 out of 6941 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1693.44 average price target, which is a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1583.00 price target.

