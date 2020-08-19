August 19, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI), Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) and Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on II-VI (IIVIResearch Report), Iridium Communications (IRDMResearch Report) and Paylocity (PCTYResearch Report).

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on II-VI. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.38, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Northland Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $43.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Iridium Communications yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, ATN International, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iridium Communications.

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Paylocity. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 75.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Upland Software, and MiX Telematics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $144.83 average price target, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019