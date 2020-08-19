Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI), Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) and Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on II-VI (IIVI – Research Report), Iridium Communications (IRDM – Research Report) and Paylocity (PCTY – Research Report).

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on II-VI. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.38, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Northland Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $43.50 price target.

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Iridium Communications yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, ATN International, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iridium Communications.

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Paylocity. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 75.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Upland Software, and MiX Telematics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $144.83 average price target, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

