July 15, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on II-VI (IIVIResearch Report) and CenturyLink (CTLResearch Report).

II-VI (IIVI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on II-VI today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 66.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $51.65 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CenturyLink (CTL)

CenturyLink received a Hold rating and a $13.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CenturyLink is a Hold with an average price target of $10.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019