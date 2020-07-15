Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on II-VI (IIVI – Research Report) and CenturyLink (CTL – Research Report).

II-VI (IIVI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on II-VI today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 66.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $51.65 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

CenturyLink (CTL)

CenturyLink received a Hold rating and a $13.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CenturyLink is a Hold with an average price target of $10.29.

