October 17, 2021   Technology, Top Market News, Top News

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: HP (NYSE: HPQ) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HP (HPQResearch Report) and Accenture (ACNResearch Report).

HP (HPQ)

In a report issued on October 15, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on HP, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Resideo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HP with a $31.50 average price target.

Accenture (ACN)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Accenture on October 13 and set a price target of $354.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $341.82, close to its 52-week high of $345.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 74.3% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $380.15 average price target.

