Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Global Payments (GPN – Research Report), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI – Research Report) and Thomson Reuters (TRI – Research Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report issued on November 3, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.75, close to its 52-week low of $128.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, International Money Express, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.44, implying a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors on November 3 and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.25, close to its 52-week high of $228.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 75.8% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.91, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $222.00 price target.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

In a report issued on November 3, Tim Casey from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Thomson Reuters, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $118.06, close to its 52-week high of $122.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Casey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Shaw Communications, and Telus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thomson Reuters is a Hold with an average price target of $116.10, representing a -2.2% downside. In a report issued on November 3, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$165.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.