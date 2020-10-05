October 5, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Payments (GPNResearch Report) and NeoPhotonics (NPTNResearch Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $207.83 average price target, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Sell rating on NeoPhotonics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $9.42 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

