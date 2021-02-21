Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) and Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ: VG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Faro Technologies (FARO – Research Report) and Vonage Holdings (VG – Research Report).

Faro Technologies (FARO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies on February 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 81.7% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Cognex.

Faro Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.00, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

In a report issued on February 18, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and RingCentral.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.92, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

