February 21, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) and Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ: VG)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Faro Technologies (FAROResearch Report) and Vonage Holdings (VGResearch Report).

Faro Technologies (FARO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies on February 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 81.7% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Cognex.

Faro Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.00, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vonage Holdings (VG)

In a report issued on February 18, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and RingCentral.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.92, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019