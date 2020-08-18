Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) and SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fabrinet (FN – Research Report), Criteo SA (CRTO – Research Report) and SolarWinds (SWI – Research Report).

Fabrinet (FN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Fabrinet, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.44, close to its 52-week high of $76.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $77.50 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Criteo SA (CRTO)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Criteo SA, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

SolarWinds (SWI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Hold rating on SolarWinds today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Nice-Systems, and New Relic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarWinds is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.