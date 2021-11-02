November 2, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fabrinet (FNResearch Report) and ams AG (AUKUFResearch Report).

Fabrinet (FN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Fabrinet today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $107.60 average price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Keagan Bryce from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Bryce is ranked #2131 out of 7727 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Hold with an average price target of $21.41.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

