Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fabrinet (FN – Research Report) and ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report).

Fabrinet (FN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Fabrinet today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $107.60 average price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Keagan Bryce from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Bryce is ranked #2131 out of 7727 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Hold with an average price target of $21.41.

