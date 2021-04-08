April 8, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) and Phreesia (NYSE: PHR)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Envestnet (ENVResearch Report) and Phreesia (PHRResearch Report).

Envestnet (ENV)

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet on February 26 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.03.

Thind has an average return of 18.7% when recommending Envestnet.

According to TipRanks.com, Thind is ranked #1966 out of 7432 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envestnet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.75, which is a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report issued on April 1, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.63.

