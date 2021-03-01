March 1, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DraftKings (DKNGResearch Report) and Digital Turbine (APPSResearch Report).

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report issued on February 26, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.53, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and MediaAlpha.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $68.18 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Digital Turbine on February 26 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.57, close to its 52-week high of $97.70.

Moldow has an average return of 427.9% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1059 out of 7333 analysts.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019