Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI), Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI – Research Report), Airgain (AIRG – Research Report) and Avid Technology (AVID – Research Report).

DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Luna Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DASAN Zhone Solutions with a $10.83 average price target, which is a 70.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airgain (AIRG)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Airgain, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 37.2% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airgain is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

Avid Technology (AVID)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and RF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.