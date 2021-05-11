May 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ouster (NYSE: OUST) and TELUS International (CDA) (NYSE: TIXT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cisco Systems (CSCOResearch Report), Ouster (OUSTResearch Report) and TELUS International (CDA) (TIXTResearch Report).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.16, close to its 52-week high of $54.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.71.

Ouster (OUST)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on Ouster on May 7 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ouster is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75, which is a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TELUS International (CDA) (TIXT)

In a report issued on May 7, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on TELUS International (CDA), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 78.9% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TELUS International (CDA) with a $35.50 average price target, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

