September 25, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Celestica (NYSE: CLS) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Celestica (CLSResearch Report) and Docebo (DCBOResearch Report).

Celestica (CLS)

In a report issued on September 23, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Celestica, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.46, close to its 52-week high of $9.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $10.41 average price target, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on September 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

Docebo (DCBO)

Cormark Securities analyst Cormark maintained a Buy rating on Docebo yesterday and set a price target of C$119.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.72, close to its 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.35, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Laurentian Bank of Canada also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

