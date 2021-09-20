Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG) and VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bill.com Holdings (BILL – Research Report), Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report) and VIA optronics (VIAO – Research Report).

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Degasperi maintained a Hold rating on Bill.com Holdings on September 13 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $294.20, close to its 52-week high of $301.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Degasperi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Degasperi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Anaplan, and Monday.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bill.com Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.00.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report issued on September 13, Ross Law from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $609.94.

Law has an average return of 7.9% when recommending Transdigm Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Law is ranked #6773 out of 7667 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Transdigm Group with a $706.10 average price target, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $732.00 price target.

VIA optronics (VIAO)

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Buscaglia maintained a Buy rating on VIA optronics on September 13 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.02, close to its 52-week low of $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Buscaglia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Buscaglia covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Badger Meter, and Vontier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VIA optronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying an 87.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

