September 20, 2021

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG) and VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bill.com Holdings (BILLResearch Report), Transdigm Group (TDGResearch Report) and VIA optronics (VIAOResearch Report).

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Degasperi maintained a Hold rating on Bill.com Holdings on September 13 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $294.20, close to its 52-week high of $301.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Degasperi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Degasperi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Anaplan, and Monday.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bill.com Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.00.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report issued on September 13, Ross Law from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $609.94.

Law has an average return of 7.9% when recommending Transdigm Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Law is ranked #6773 out of 7667 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Transdigm Group with a $706.10 average price target, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $732.00 price target.

VIA optronics (VIAO)

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Buscaglia maintained a Buy rating on VIA optronics on September 13 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.02, close to its 52-week low of $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Buscaglia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Buscaglia covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Badger Meter, and Vontier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VIA optronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying an 87.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

