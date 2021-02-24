February 24, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC), EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) and Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGCResearch Report), EverQuote (EVERResearch Report) and Kaleyra (KLRResearch Report).

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on BigCommerce Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.33, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.50, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

EverQuote (EVER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote on February 22 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and MediaAlpha.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $62.00 average price target, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Kaleyra on February 22 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.97, close to its 52-week high of $19.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 26.9% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, representing an 86.3% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

