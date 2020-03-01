March 1, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and New Relic (NYSE: NEWR)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report) and New Relic (NEWRResearch Report).

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on February 28, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $213.71, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

New Relic (NEWR)

In a report issued on February 28, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on New Relic, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.26, close to its 52-week low of $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 73.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New Relic with a $81.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019