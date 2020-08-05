Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) and Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report), Avalara (AVLR – Research Report) and Coherent (COHR – Research Report).

Arista Networks (ANET)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $263.99, close to its 52-week high of $267.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 76.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $213.11, representing a -17.8% downside. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released today, Brett Huff from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Avalara, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.57, close to its 52-week high of $144.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 86.1% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.45.

Coherent (COHR)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Coherent today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.40, a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Longbow Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $165.00 price target.

