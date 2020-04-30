April 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ams AG (AUKUFResearch Report) and TTM Technologies (TTMIResearch Report).

ams AG (AUKUF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Hold rating on ams AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.00, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and Adyen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $28.58 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies, with a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.8% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019