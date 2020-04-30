Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report) and TTM Technologies (TTMI – Research Report).

ams AG (AUKUF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Hold rating on ams AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.00, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and Adyen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $28.58 average price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies, with a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.8% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.69.

