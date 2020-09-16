September 16, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) and Nice-Systems (NASDAQ: NICE)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alliance Data Systems (ADSResearch Report) and Nice-Systems (NICEResearch Report).

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report issued on September 14, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 76.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.50.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report issued on September 15, Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nice-Systems, with a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 73.9% success rate. Bergstrom covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Verint Systems, and Fortinet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nice-Systems with a $240.20 average price target.

