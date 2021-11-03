Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Akamai (AKAM – Research Report) and Alteryx (AYX – Research Report).

Akamai (AKAM)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on Akamai today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.43.

Alteryx (AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.74, close to its 52-week low of $66.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Cadence Design, and PDF Solutions.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.63, which is a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

