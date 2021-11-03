November 3, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Akamai (AKAMResearch Report) and Alteryx (AYXResearch Report).

Akamai (AKAM)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on Akamai today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.43.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Alteryx (AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.74, close to its 52-week low of $66.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Cadence Design, and PDF Solutions.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.63, which is a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019