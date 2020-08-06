August 6, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS), GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advanced Energy Industries (AEISResearch Report), GoDaddy (GDDYResearch Report) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHCResearch Report).

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Energy Industries today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.47, close to its 52-week high of $79.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Malik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Malik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Lam Research.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 82.6% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $89.92 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Nuance Communications, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.86, which is a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019