Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) and Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adobe (ADBE – Research Report), PDF Solutions (PDFS – Research Report) and Gogo (GOGO – Research Report).

Adobe (ADBE)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on Adobe today and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $387.67, close to its 52-week high of $409.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $384.56, implying a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Gogo (GOGO)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Gogo, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 39.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Gogo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

