March 13, 2020

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adobe (ADBEResearch Report), Oracle (ORCLResearch Report) and Slack Technologies (WORKResearch Report).

Adobe (ADBE)

In a report released today, Derrick Wood from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Adobe, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $311.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $351.07, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Jennifer Swanson Lowe from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Oracle, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lowe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Lowe covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Hold with an average price target of $52.45, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Rohit Kulkarni from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Slack Technologies, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.42, close to its 52-week low of $17.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 46.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Snap.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Slack Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.13, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

