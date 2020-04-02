Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wynn Resorts (WYNN – Research Report) and Wendy’s (WEN – Research Report).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.67, close to its 52-week low of $35.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.33, representing a 167.9% upside. In a report issued on March 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wendy’s (WEN)

Wendy’s received a Hold rating and a $16.00 price target from Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -17.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, implying a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.